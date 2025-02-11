UC San Diego Health's 10-year strategy for patient experience

UC San Diego Health credits its "leading the way" framework with "[e]levating patient experiences during the most vulnerable moments of their lives."

Positive patient experiences can speed recovery and improve health outcomes, the National Institutes of Health and Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality found, according to a Feb. 10 report featured in Discoveries, the system's health sciences magazine.

Ten years ago, the system launched its office of experience transformation to empower team members to design and pursue meaningful patient experiences, said the news release. The framework specifically encourages staff to work together in designing and achieving a better experience for patients.

"We really believe in the importance of intentionally designed experiences, combined with the warmth of human-centered hospitality throughout our patients' care journey," Lesley Wilson, chief experience officer for UC San Diego Health, said in the news release. "Our team instills confidence and trust, providing patients the assurance that they are in the right hands. We communicate transparently with patients and make it easy for them to ask questions. Leading the way in patient care and experience is what we are always striving for as an organization."

The system scores patient experience at every "touch point" that is a part of the patient's stay at a UC Health facility. This includes a welcoming hospital atmosphere with calming photos and music, creating comfortable patient areas, educating and engaging patients, involving patients in treatment plans and making discharges smooth and easy.

The system provides a number of services including interpreters, spiritual care members, pet therapy and improving experience for patients during rounds and check-ins. The system also helps more than 400 patients a year celebrate their birthday with cake and cards.

"Creating a meaningful and memorable experience for patients starts first by creating a meaningful and memorable experience for team members," Ms. Wilson said. "Through 'Leading the Way,' we prioritize the importance of our culture and team member experience — providing well-being programs, educational sessions, celebration and gratitude gatherings and unique joy events."