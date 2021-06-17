Spectrum Health's new policy: COVID-19 patients can have visitors

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health will now permit two visitors per day for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the health system said June 16.

"We know that having their loved ones present is very important to the overall care and recovery of those patients," Chad Tuttle, senior vice president of hospital operations at Spectrum Health, told the Detroit Free Press. "So we don't have restrictions on staying 6 feet away and touching them, but we will be very restrictive in ensuring appropriate utilization of [personal protective equipment.]"

The health system considered the state's declining COVID-19 case rate, hospitalizations and test positivity in making the decision. PPE supply and the state's climbing vaccination rate (61 percent of residents have received at least one dose as of June 15) were also evaluated.

"We have continually evaluated this decision and really have been looking at when would we feel is the safest time to do it. We finally reached that decision," Mr. Tuttle said.

The relaxed visitor policy applies to patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, and to patients hospitalized for other reasons who become infected. Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 and required to wear PPE.

While there's been some exceptions, including for children with COVID-19 and patients at the end of life, hospitals have mostly banned visitors for COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.



Spectrum Health is among the first in Michigan to lift visitor restrictions for COVID-19 patients, the Detroit Free Press reports.