Larger share of LGBT patients report negative provider experience than non-LGBT people, survey finds

More than one-third of LGBT patients said they had a negative provider experience in the last two years, compared to 22 percent of non-LGBT people, according to recent survey findings from Kaiser Family Foundation.

The nationally representative survey was conducted between November and Dec. 17, 2020. A total of 4,805 U.S. adults aged 18-64 were included, including 492 LGBT people and oversampled lesbian and bisexual women.

Five more findings:

1. Of LGBT patients who reported a negative experience: 16 percent said they had a provider not believe them when telling the truth; 13 percent said a provider suggested they were personally to blame for their health problem; 21 percent said providers assumed something about them without asking; and 29 percent said a provider dismissed their concerns. For each scenario, LGBT respondents were more likely to report one of these experiences than their non-LBGT peers.

2. LGBT patients (76 percent) were more likely to have a conversation about mental health with their provider than non-LGBT patients (64 percent).

3. Thirty percent of LGBT respondents said they or a household family member had problems paying medical bills in the last 12 months, compared to 19 percent of non-LGBT people.

4. Twenty-three percent of LGBT people reported fair or poor health, compared to 14 percent of their non-LGBT peers. The researchers highlight this finding as the group of LGBT respondents tended to be a younger population, and thus expected to be in better health.

5. Nearly half (47 percent) of LGBT people said they have an ongoing health condition requiring monitoring, medical care or medication. Forty percent of non-LGBT respondents reported the same.

To view the full survey findings, click here.