Kentucky hospital gives patients gas cards to curb cancellations

Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is providing gas cards to patients with cancer to help them avoid disruptions to their treatment plans.

The hospital in Paducah, Ky., announced the offering in a Facebook post July 6, stating, "Lourdes Hospital's cancer care team didn't want high gas prices to keep patients from their appointments."

Lourdes Hospital purchased the gas cards with a grant from the American Cancer Society, coupled with a donation from convenience store chain FiveStar and support from Mercy Health Foundation.

The average price for regular gas in Kentucky is currently $4.42, according to the American Automobile Association. One year ago, the average price for regular gas in the state was $2.94.