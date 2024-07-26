How you stand can affect patients: Study

Clinician leaders might want to enourage their teams to meet hospitalized patients at their eye level, according to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

Compared to standing by an adult patient's bedside, sitting or crouching was associated with more trust and satisfaction, the study authors found.

The researchers, who work in Maryland-based health systems and medical schools, evaluated 14 studies that examined how patients perceived clinicians who stood versus those who sat down. The studies were notably different in terms of study design, interventions, measurement types and outcomes, and most had an elevated bias risk.

Also, some interventions require standing, and some clinicians lack seating options.

In spite of these conditions, the meta-analysis revealed that patients favor clinicians who sit while communicating. Ten of the 14 studies noted better perceptions of clinician compassion and time spent, plus high satisfaction scores, among those who were seated. Three showed no difference, and one reported higher patient ratings of communication for clinicians who stood.

The preference for seated clinicians might be because communication at eye level indicates shared power, the study authors said.

"For those healthcare systems that wish to promote this behavior, it is likely that several changes would be necessary such as adjusting local culture to one that expects clinicians to sit, role modeling patient-centered posture in clinician teams, and eliminating physical barriers," the study said.

In their conclusion, the researchers recommended this practice because of the potential benefits and easy implementation.