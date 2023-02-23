60% of Americans uncomfortable with AI in medical care: 4 findings

A majority of Americans are still uneasy about artificial intelligence being used in their own medical care, a Feb. 22 report from Pew Research Center found.

To understand Americans' view of AI in healthcare, Pew researchers surveyed 11,004 U.S. adults between Dec. 12-18, 2022.

Four survey findings:

1. Sixty percent of Americans said they'd feel uncomfortable if their healthcare provider relied on AI to diagnose diseases or recommend treatments.

2. Only 38 percent of respondents said AI would lead to better health outcomes. Thirty-three percent said it would cause worse outcomes, and 27 percent said it would not make much difference.

3. Americans were more concerned that healthcare would adopt AI technologies too fast (75 percent) versus too slow (23 percent).

4. Forty percent of respondents said they thought AI would reduce the number of medical mistakes, though 57 percent said it would hurt the patient-provider relationship.

Read the full report here.