What orthopedic practices need to stay competitive

With patient expectations higher than ever, orthopedic practices are looking to the integration of robotics within joint replacement surgeries and offering an after-hours schedule as top priorities in meeting demand.

This joint replacement surgeon and orthopedic MSO executive recently connected with Becker’s to share these must-haves for orthopedic practices going forward to remain a top option for patients.

Question: What is one service or capability you believe every orthopedic practice will need to offer to stay competitive?

Jennifer Bido, MD. Hip and Knee Replacement Surgeon and Adult Reconstruction Specialist at Endeavor Health Orthopaedic & Spine Institute (Elmhurst, Ill.): As technology continues to advance, it is increasingly shaping how orthopedic care is delivered. One capability that will be essential for orthopedic practices is the ability to offer robotic-assisted surgery. Robotic technology has the potential to enhance surgical precision and promote more consistent outcomes. As patients become more comfortable with technology in their everyday lives, they also expect their care to reflect the most up-to-date, evidence-based approaches. Over time, having access to these advanced surgical tools will be an important part of providing high-quality orthopedic care.

Judy Eustace. Senior Vice President, Strategy and Growth of United Musculoskeletal Partners (Atlanta): In today’s world, regular business hours are not always convenient for patients. Patients are busy with their jobs and families, and therefore every orthopedic practice needs to offer a strong, reliable after-hours infrastructure that provides avenues to schedule on weeknights and weekends. At UMP, our practices’ websites offer online scheduling 24/7 and referred patients receive texts with an online scheduling link so that patients can book an appointment whenever they have time, not just when our practices are open. Integrating an AI voicebot into our telephones further offers patients more options to reschedule and place prescription refills at any time of day. While all of these routes capture revenue and ensure that the practice stays competitive, they also offer flexibility and practicality to patients — a win-win for both patients and practices.