Alabama physician group to close, lay off 153

Mobile-based Alabama Orthopedic Clinic plans to close April 11 and lay off 153 employees, according to a WARN notice filed Feb. 11 with the Alabama Department of Commerce.

CEO Barry Porter said the decision to close results from "unfortunate timing and circumstance," with several physicians retiring in the coming months and the group facing difficulty recruiting new physicians for specific sub-specialties, according to NBC15.com.

Rising costs, reimbursement cuts and decreasing providers in the group were also challenges to to the group's sustainability despite having great volumes, according to Mr. Porter.

"At this point, most of our surgeons and proceduralists are diligently making plans to relocate their practices, but in the meantime, they are continuing to see patients and doing surgeries here on the Springhill Medical Center campus until the last day of business on April 11," Mr. Porter said.

Alabama Orthopedic Clinic did not respond to Becker's request for comment.