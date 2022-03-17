Overdose deaths reach another record high, CDC data shows

An estimated 105,752 Americans died from overdoses in the 12-months ending October 2021, the highest number of overdose deaths recorded in the U.S. in a single 12-month period, according to provisional CDC data released March 16.

About 15,000 more Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021 than in the previous year; the 2020 total was a record at the time.

A majority of the overdoses reported during the period involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, according to the report.

Overdose deaths increased in 46 states compared to the year before, with Alaska having the largest annual increase, up 78 percent from October 2020. Delaware, Hawaii, New Hampshire and Wyoming saw year-over-year decreases in overdose deaths.