Oklahoma is 1st state to cover opioid addiction drugs, therapy with Medicaid

The federal government has allowed Oklahoma's Medicaid program to cover drugs designed to treat opioid addiction, News 9, a CBS affiliate in Oklahoma, City, reported March 16.

Oklahoma is now the first state in which Medicaid is allowed to cover and reimburse drugs such as methadone and naltrexone, which are used to treat opioid use disorder. The state's Medicaid program can also cover opioid use disorder treatment services, such as counseling and behavior therapy, News 9 reported.

Oklahoma's deputy Medicaid director, Traylor Rains, told News 9 the change will help about 3,500 Oklahomans on Medicaid, and even more people after a Medicaid expansion in July.



Read the full article here.

More articles on opioids:

Purdue Pharma bankruptcy restructuring requires Sacklers to cede company control

New York physician charged with murder; prescription practices linked to 5 deaths

Cincinnati surgeon sentenced to 3 years in prison for illegal opioid distribution

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.