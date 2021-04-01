Biden releases first-year drug policy plan
President Joe Biden's administration focused on promoting recovery and reducing overdoses in its first-year drug policy plan, released April 1.
Below are the plan's seven priorities:
- Strengthening harm reduction programs
- Promoting racial equity
- Expanding access to addiction treatments, especially ones that treat opioid use disorder and overdoses
- Investing in youth substance use prevention efforts
- Reducing the illicit substance supply
- Expanding the addiction workforce and recovery-supportive workplaces
- Improving access to recovery services
