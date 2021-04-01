Biden releases first-year drug policy plan

President Joe Biden's administration focused on promoting recovery and reducing overdoses in its first-year drug policy plan, released April 1.

Below are the plan's seven priorities:

Strengthening harm reduction programs



Promoting racial equity



Expanding access to addiction treatments, especially ones that treat opioid use disorder and overdoses



Investing in youth substance use prevention efforts



Reducing the illicit substance supply



Expanding the addiction workforce and recovery-supportive workplaces



Improving access to recovery services

