Yale physician named woman oncologist of the year

Women Leaders in Oncology honored Pamela Kunz, MD, as 2021 Woman Oncologist of the Year during an Oct. 1 virtual ceremony.

Dr. Kunz serves in a number of leadership roles at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Medicine, including as director of the center for gastrointestinal cancers at Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center. She is also the vice chief of diversity, equity and inclusion in medical oncology.

“This is a special honor, because it highlights the important work women are doing in oncology concerning scientific discovery, patient care and leadership,” Dr. Kunz said. “This award also recognizes my work in creating a more respectful, inclusive and collaborative work environment in oncology—it is a clear statement that these efforts matter.”

Dr. Kunz, who specializes in treating patients with neuroendocrine tumors, was selected for the award from a group of 51 women nominated by attendees of the Women Leaders in Oncology's annual Leadership Empowerment and Development Conference.

She joined Yale from Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine, where she was director of the neuroendocrine tumor program. Dr. Kunz earned her medical degree in 2001 from Dartmouth Medical School in Hanover, N.H.

Women Leaders in Oncology leads events, fundraising and recognition efforts to foster connections among women in the field.

