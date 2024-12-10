Will 3D imaging avert more cancer deaths or accelerate overtreatment?

Medical experts are questioning whether digital breast tomosynthesis, also known as 3D mammography, will contribute to lowering the breast cancer death rate or normalize the overtreatment of cancers that may never have progressed, The New York Times reported Dec. 9.

"By the time we know the answer, [digital breast tomosynthesis] will already be the default technology," Ilana Richman, MD, assistant professor at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., told the Times.

Federal data shows that more than 90% of all U.S. breast imaging facilities offer the technology, which uses multiple X-ray image "slices" to create a 3D reconstruction of the breast. Dr. Richman said the layered image can reveal masses hidden behind other tissues, the Times report said.

In a recent study, digital breast tomosynthesis had a higher rate of cancer depiction (5.3 cancers per 1,000) when compared to digital mammography (four cancers per 1,000), out of the 1,407 breast cancer cases analyzed. Fewer cancers were in advanced stages at the time of diagnosis when digital breast tomosynthesis was used (32.7%) compared to digital mammography (43.6%).

Experts said digital breast tomosynthesis's ability to reduce false positive results, which require patients to be recalled for additional screening, is the "most convincing evidence in favor of" opting to use the technology over traditional mammography, the Times report said.

"Even if there is no difference in cancer outcomes, [reducing false positive results] alone means it is a better test," Kathryn Lowry, MD, a physician and diagnostic radiologist at Seattle-based Fred Hutch Cancer Center, told the newspaper.

A separate recent study found that adding MRI to digital breast tomosynthesis may prevent more cancer deaths, but it may also contribute to more false-positive biopsies. However, the trade-off may be beneficial for patients with dense breasts who are at a greater risk of developing breast cancer, the study authors said.