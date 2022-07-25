Wayne State University, Karmanos Cancer Institute gifted $100M for new research hub 

Detroit-based Wayne State University School of Medicine and the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute plan to construct a $450 million complex to further their academic and research partnership.

The complex will consist of two towers housing "collaborative medical education, research and laboratories, health science and community health clinics," according to a July 25 news release from the university. The state of Michigan appropriated $100 million to the development.

"Given the scope of the project, I am confident it will have a transformational impact on the state's workforce and talent development pipeline — particularly in health care; contribute to the vitality of Midtown and the city’s positive economic development; and close health equity gaps through the deepening of our partnership with Karmanos," said M. Roy Wilson, MD, president of Wayne State. "We are grateful to the state Legislature and governor for recognizing the value of higher education in general, and research universities like Wayne State in particular."