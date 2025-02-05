University Hospitals plans $39M cancer hub

Cleveland-based University Hospitals will invest $39 million to build a new cancer hub at the system's UH TriPoint Medical Center in Painesville, Ohio.

Construction will begin in the spring and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026, according to a Feb. 4 news release from the health system.

The project coincides with other service moves within the system. Cancer services offered at UH Conneaut (Ohio) Medical Center will move to UH Geneva (Ohio) Medical Center later this year. Eventually, cancer services offered at UH Mentor (Ohio) Health Center will move to UH TriPoint.

"This change allows us to improve coordination of care for patients undergoing cancer treatment, and further integrate research and clinical expertise to advance cancer care in the region," Ted Teknos, MD, president and scientific director of Cleveland-based UH Seidman Cancer Center, said in the release. "We are working to inform our patients, and are reaching out to them directly to reschedule appointments and minimize any inconvenience this change of location may cause."

