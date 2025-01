Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care has acquired Mission Cancer + Blood, a physician-owned oncology practice with more than 20 cancer clinics across the state.

UI Health Care purchased the practice's assets, valued at $280 million, Dec. 31, according to a Jan. 6 news release from the system.



Backed by UI Health Care's Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, Mission Cancer + Blood patients will soon have greater access to clinical trials and resources, the release said.