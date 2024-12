UChicago Medicine has appointed Ralph Weichselbaum, MD, its radiation and cellular oncology leader.

Dr. Weichselbaum stepped into the role in November and is leading the system's efforts to bring radiation therapy to the health system's patients, according to a Dec. 4 news release.

He will continue to serve as chair for the department of radiation and cellular oncology at the university and will remain the co-director of the Ludwig Center for Metastasis Research, the release said.