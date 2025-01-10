UChicago cancer center appoints chief clinical officer

UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center has appointed Mitchell Posner, MD, as chief clinical officer. He will also serve as CCO for the health system's cancer service line.

Dr. Poser is the cancer center's physician-in-chief, section chief of general surgery and surgical oncology, and the Thomas D. Jones Distinguished Service Professor of surgery, according to a Jan. 10 news release shared with Becker's.



"In this newly created leadership role, Dr. Posner will be responsible for the day-to-day clinical operations of the cancer services across the health system as well as the new Cancer Pavilion, which is expected to open in 2027," the release said.