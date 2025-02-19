UC Irvine gets $11M for cancer research

The Clemons Family Foundation has pledged $11 million to support cancer research and the completion of two building projects at UCI Health-Irvine in California.

The majority of the gift will be used to fund cancer research under the direction of Richard Van Etten, MD, professor of hematology/oncology and director of Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health's Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, according to a Feb. 18 news release from UC Irvine.

$2 million has been earmarked to complete construction of the Falling Leaves Foundation Medical Innovation Building, of which the fifth floor will be named the Clemons Family Foundation Terrace, and the UCI Health-Irvine medical complex.

A floor of the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center will be named the Clemons Family Outdoor Patient Infusion Area, the release said.