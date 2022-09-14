UAMS Baptist Health Cancer Center names Dr. Sunny Singh director

Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences appointed Dr. Sunny Singh director of the UAMS Baptists Health Cancer Center, and he is now part of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute as a hematologist and oncologist.

Dr. Singh has expertise in treating various cancers and blood disorders, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the medical school. Previously, he was chief resident at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago.

He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. Among other achievements, Dr. Singh has co-written a textbook chapter and multiple peer-reviewed journal articles on cancer research.