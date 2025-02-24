U of Arizona hires former Cedars-Sinai cancer leader

Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, has been named director of Tuscon-based University of Arizona Cancer Center. He will step into the role March 1 after having served as director of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai's Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute since 2018.

In his position, he will serve as the Nancy C. and Craig M. Berge Endowed Chair for the Director of the Cancer Center and as a tenured professor of urology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, according to a Feb. 21 news release from the university.

Before leading the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute, Dr. Theodorescu was director of Aurora-based University of Colorado Cancer Center from 2010 to 2018.