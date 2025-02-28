Tulane Cancer Center expands leadership team

Elizabeth Gregerson -

New Orleans-based Tulane Cancer Center has added three members to its leadership team, according to a Tulane University School of Medicine news release.

Matthew Burow, PhD, has been named associate director for translational research.

Zachary Pursell, PhD, has been named leader of the Genes X Environment research program. He will serve as co-leader of the same program at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center, also in New Orleans. 

Jessica Shank, MD, has been named associate director for clinical affairs.

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles