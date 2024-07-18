States with highest breast, cervical cancer death rates

The highest numbers of breast and cervical cancer deaths are found mostly in southeastern states, according to new data from the "2024 State Scorecard on Women’s Health and Reproductive Care" released July 18 by The Commonwealth Fund.

The analysis is based on 2021-22 data from publicly available sources. Learn more about the methodology here.



Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia had 23.2 to 27.8 breast and cervical cancer deaths per 100,000 female population, the highest numbers in the country.



There is a correlation between breast and cervical cancer screening rates and mortality rates, with states that have higher screening rates reporting fewer deaths, according to Commonwealth Fund analysis.



There were also reported racial disparities in breast and cervical cancer screenings and death. While Black women are diagnosed with breast cancer at a lower rate, they are more likely to be up to date on breast cancer screening tests compared to white women. Black women also have a higher likelihood of dying from breast cancer despite their lower rate of diagnosis, the report said.