How a cancer campus fits into Stanford's future

Stanford (Calif.) Medicine leaders are prioritizing interdisciplinary collaboration and integrating research with clinical practice as they develop plans to build a cancer campus.

David Entwistle, president and CEO of Stanford Health Care, Paul King, president and CEO of Stanford Medicine Children's Health, and Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the Stanford School of Medicine and vice president for medical affairs at Stanford University, shared their vision for the future of cancer care Stanford Medicine Magazine's first issue of 2025.

Dr. Minor said the system sees research and clinical practice as interconnected. It plans to build a cancer care model "where new discoveries in our labs rapidly reach the patient's bedside and where these clinical experiences immediately inform ongoing research and improvement."

One way the leaders said Stanford Medicine will achieve that is by investing in a new cancer campus, though plans are still in development.

Mr. Entwistle said the campus will double the system's patient capacity, serve as a hub for clinical trials and support innovations geared toward aspects of cancer ranging from prevention to survivorship.

Preliminary plans for the campus include operating rooms, interventional suites, radiation therapy and infusion services, and redefined spaces for patients and their families.

"Additionally, the goal is to foster collaboration through spaces dedicated to education and interdisciplinary teamwork," Mr. Entwistle said in the article. "This includes faculty offices equipped for telehealth consultations and areas for in-person and virtual tumor boards and clinical training."

"By fostering this interdisciplinary collaboration and investing in advanced research infrastructure to support these relationships, we will accelerate the development of new therapies, ensuring they rapidly transition from concept to clinic," Dr. Minor said.

Mr. King said Stanford Medicine is focused on making clinical trials more accessible — "especially those historically left behind" — by working with community organizations in underserved areas to increase awareness of cancer screening.

"By increasing early detection efforts, we aim to treat cancer at its most curable stages," he said.

Each leader also shared his hopes for the next breakthrough in cancer care.

"Our cancer strategy champions a future in which prevention and early detection are equally prioritized alongside treatment," Mr. Entwistle said. "I believe in a future where every patient gets to hear, 'It's good we caught this early,'"

"For pediatric cancer, I'm hopeful we'll see cures for brain cancers that are currently fatal," Mr. King said.

"I'm hopeful to see a future where even metastatic solid tumors can be cured with therapies that are not only effective but also far less toxic," Dr. Minor said.

Read the full article here.