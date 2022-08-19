Stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses on the rise: 5 notes

Los Angeles-based researchers found that stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses are on the rise. Here are five findings from their study published Aug. 18 in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer.
- Stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses are increasing at a rate of 1.3 percent per year.
- White women have lower rates of screenings and vaccinations compared with other races.
- Black women have higher diagnoses rates compared to white women.
- White teenagers (13–17 years) have the lowest human papillomavirus vaccination rate at 66 percent, compared with others at 75 percent.
- White women in the South ages 40–44 have the highest rise in stage IV cervical cancer at a rate of 4.5 percent annually.