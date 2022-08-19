Stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses on the rise: 5 notes

Los Angeles-based researchers found that stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses are on the rise. Here are five findings from their study published Aug. 18 in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer.

Stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses are increasing at a rate of 1.3 percent per year. White women have lower rates of screenings and vaccinations compared with other races. Black women have higher diagnoses rates compared to white women. White teenagers (13–17 years) have the lowest human papillomavirus vaccination rate at 66 percent, compared with others at 75 percent. White women in the South ages 40–44 have the highest rise in stage IV cervical cancer at a rate of 4.5 percent annually.