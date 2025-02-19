RWJBarnabas, Rutgers open new breast health center

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers Cancer Institute have opened the Breast Health Center in East Brunswick, N.J.

The new outpatient center will offer breast health services, cancer treatment, clinical trial access and patient navigation, according to a Feb. 18 news release from the health system.

"The opening of this new center is part of a major investment we are making in oncology services throughout the Garden State, with expanded access to multidisciplinary care and innovative research and clinical trials close to home," Steven Libutti, MD, senior vice president of oncology services at RWJBarnabas Health and the William N. Hait Director of Rutgers Cancer Institute, said in the release.