Ralph Lauren opens 3rd cancer center

Global lifestyle brand Ralph Lauren has opened its third U.S. cancer center, according to a Dec. 5 report from Elle.

The Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention at Los Angeles-based USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center began accepting patients earlier this fall, the report said.

Chanita Hughes-Halbert, PhD​, serves as the center's director. She is the associate director of cancer equity for the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In 2022, the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation announced it would fund $25 million in grants to expand or establish five Ralph Lauren cancer centers in the U.S., with the aim of reducing disparities in cancer care and improving access for underserved communities.

There are two other U.S. cancer centers under the brand's name: the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention at Washington, D.C.-based Georgetown University’s Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the MSK Ralph Lauren Center at New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.