Providence Cancer Institute in Oregon taps new leader

Bryan Bell, MD, DDS, has accepted the roles of executive medical director of Providence Cancer Institute and director of its research arm, the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, both based in Portland, Ore., according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The appointment comes after Walter Urba, MD, PhD, a pioneering leader in immunotherapy research, announced his retirement in August and will step down at the end of the year after three decades with Providence, according to the release.

Dr. Bell, who joined Providence in 2009, most recently served as physician executive director of surgical oncology, radiation oncology, and clinical programs at Providence Cancer Institute.

In his new roles, he will lead Providence's oncology services and research teams, which deliver care at 32 clinics and eight Oregon hospitals, serving more than 9,000 cancer patients annually, according to the release.