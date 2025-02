The Providence Cancer Center at Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, will become the first hospital in Alaska to offer the targeted prostate cancer therapy, Pluvicto.

The cancer center will begin offering the treatment, which targets and destroys the prostate cancer specific biomarker PSMA+, in March, according to a Feb. 18 news release from Providence.

Previously, the treatment has been available only in the lower 48 states, the release said.