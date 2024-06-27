Penn State Health breaks ground on cancer center

Hersey, Pa.-based Penn State Health broke ground on its new cancer center.

The Enola-based center, which is expected to open in October 2025, will expand the system's network of comprehensive cancer services, according to a June 26 system news release.

The center will help Penn State Health's and Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health's goal of ensuring patients have access to immediate virtual care, primary care provider within 10 minutes, specialty care services in 20 minutes and acute care in 30 minutes.