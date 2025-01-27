'Patients want this': The case for integrative medicine in cancer care

Established in 2011, University Hospitals Connor Whole Health offers evidence-based integrative care to patients and physicians across the entire health system. Services include acupuncture, massage, art and music therapy, and yoga.

Recently retired, Francoise Adan, MD, served as director of UH Connor Whole Health since its inception and as chief whole health and well-being officer for Cleveland-based University Hospitals Health System since 2021.

She spoke with Becker's about why health systems should consider integrating similar whole health initiatives and how the program has benefited cancer care systemwide.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: How did integrative medicine begin at University Hospitals?

Dr. Francoise Adan: The program started in a tiny little office 14 years ago. It was a healthcare response to a healthcare crisis, combined with a keen interest from the public, great support from leadership and from generous and involved community leaders who provided the initial philanthropic support. We really knew that there was a demand and that we needed to respond.

Q: How does UH Connor Whole Health approach integrative medicine?

FA: We approach this with a very scientific mindset, using best practices, evidence-based methods, and making sure that all colleagues know that if we work together, their patients are in good hands.

Q: How does UH Connor Whole Health operate within the health system?

FA: We are integrated as much as integrative. We are not isolated from the health system. We don't consider ourselves unique in any way. We are here to work together, serve our patients, our colleagues and our community. To provide this integrated approach really was a choice — and, I'm going to dare to say, a responsibility — so patients could have access to those modalities without needing to seek them outside of our healthcare system. Having an integrated approach, where everything is on the same electronic medical records, where we have the opportunity to share plans and approaches for what's best for the patient, is really the way to go.

Q: How are UH Connor Whole Health services integrated into cancer care?

FA: There is an increased interest in integrative medicine among cancer patients. Most statistics will say that about 40% of Americans use some form of complementary medicine. For cancer patients, it's 70% to 80%.

Having the systemwide focus of integrative medicine is important for cancer patients, who are often on many different medications or may have compromised lab results.

UH Connor Whole Health's integrative oncologist is also part of the cancer care review board and has a voice and a seat at the table when complex cases are reviewed. There are still opportunities to educate our colleagues on what it is that we do. It's really about building trust and sharing information.

Q: What advice would you give to health systems considering establishing an integrative medicine program?

FA: It's important to have the vision of what it's going to look like a few years from now. At the same time, start small by having conventional colleagues on board and to establish relationships and develop trust.

You need a champion. You need someone who is on fire, obsessed, absolutely determined to make this happen, and of course, qualified to do so. You also need support from senior leadership, including the CEO, who understand that the program is only going to add value. Not only because of better clinical outcomes and cost savings, but also because there are opportunities for research and philanthropy and standing out as a differentiator.

Have the discipline to collect data, otherwise you're left with only anecdotal stories. For example, in cancer care, acupuncture has been shown to significantly decrease nausea and fatigue during chemotherapy. That's very important for patients — it's the difference between having a miserable life and having a decent life. But what else does it do from a health system perspective? Does it attract new patients? Does it keep patients in the system? Does it reduce hospital readmissions? These are the kinds of questions we need to answer.

Patients want this. They're going to get it either within a system or outside of it. I'm wishing everybody luck. For me, it's been an amazing adventure and rewarding beyond any expectation.