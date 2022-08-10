Oncologists' wealth, debt in 2022: 6 findings

Oncologists’ average income rose about 2 percent to $411,000 in 2022, according to Medscape's "Oncologist Wealth & Debt Report," published Aug. 5.

Findings are based on more than 13,000 physicians survey responses. The physicians worked in more than 29 specialties. Responses were collected between Oct. 5, 2021, and Jan. 19, 2022. Oncologists made up 3 percent of the respondents.

Five more report findings:

1. Sixty-eight percent of oncologists have a family net worth of more than $1 million.

2. Twenty percent of oncologists report a family net worth of more than $5 million, a 4 percent increase from last year.

3. Seventy-five percent of oncologists reported no financial losses in the last year.

4. Twenty-one percent of oncologists are still paying off college loans, compared to 17 percent last year.

5. Forty-four percent of oncologists live in a home with more than 3,000 square feet.