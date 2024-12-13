OhioHealth to open $226M outpatient cancer center

Columbus-based OhioHealth unveiled plans to open a $226 million outpatient cancer center, with construction slated to begin in 2026.

Multiple service centers and clinics, including for radiation, surgery, infusion and diagnostics, will be based at the center to create a "seamless experience" for OhioHealth patients, according to a Dec. 11 news release from the system.

Physician group Columbus Oncology and Hematology will lease space within the cancer center for a medical oncology clinic, infusion and pharmacy, the release said.

OhioHealth plans to open the center for patient care in spring 2029 and add more than 140 employees to the cancer program within the next 10 years.

"As a not-for-profit, charitable organization, we believe strongly in reinvesting into our communities with programs, services and care sites that will improve the health of those we serve," a representative for the system said in a statement shared with Becker's.