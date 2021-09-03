New York Hospital names head of new surgical oncology division

Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City has selected Sam Yoon, MD, to lead its newly launched division of surgical oncology.

In addition to serving as chief of the new surgical oncology division, Dr. Yoon will also serve as vice-chair of surgical oncology research and education in the hospital's surgery department, according to a Sept. 2 announcement.

Dr. Yoon specializes in the treatment of gastric and gastroesophageal cancers, sarcomas, and other soft tissue tumors. An early advocate for minimally invasive robotic surgery, Dr. Yoon has performed more than 300 such procedures, including robotic hysterectomies.

He completed his medical degree from UC San Diego. Prior to joining Columbia, Dr. Yoon most recently worked at New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center as an attending surgeon in the division of gastric and mixed tumors.

To learn more, click here.