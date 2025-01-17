New York commits $188M to new cancer center

Elizabeth Gregerson -

The state of New York will provide up to $188 million to help establish a new comprehensive cancer center in the Queens borough of New York City.

The Comprehensive Cancer Program of Queens will be built through a partnership between Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, both based in New York City, according to a Jan. 17 news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

The funding will support the addition of radiation and infusion therapy services at Jamaica Hospital, the release said.

