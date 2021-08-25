New York cancer center recruits 54 leaders in 1 year

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center hired a record 54 physicians, scientists and senior administrators over the past year.

In an Aug. 24 announcement, Roswell Park highlighted the new additions, including Renier Brentjens, MD, PhD, who will begin serving as the center's deputy director and chair of medicine in September. He joins Roswell Park from New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he was the director of cellular therapeutics. Dr. Brentjens was among the small group of researchers who pioneered CAR T-cell therapy.

The appointments also include Lauren Bruckner, MD, PhD, who will join Roswell Park in September as the chief medical information officer. She will join the team after a 14-year run at the Golisano Children's Hospital and University of Rochester Medical Center in New York.

