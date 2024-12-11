New draft recommendations for cervical cancer screening: 5 details

Routine cervical cancer screening typically requires patients to receive Pap smears every three years. On Dec. 10, a national task force put forth a new screening recommendation for women 30 and older: HPV testing every five years with the option to self-collect their sample.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is an independent panel of experts that develops recommendations for preventive services, which influence coverage and reimbursement from insurers. On Dec. 10, the group published new draft guidance on cervical cancer screening, which will be available for public comment through Jan. 13.



Five details: