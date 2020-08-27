National Cancer Institute, Cancer Research UK partner to fund research opportunities

The National Cancer Institute is partnering with Cancer Research UK to fund an international research initiative.

Cancer Grand Challenges aims to identify cancer research opportunities, facilitate global collaboration among researchers and give the global research teams support to innovate and carry out cutting-edge research. A patient committee will be formed to provide input and ideas throughout the Cancer Grand Challenges process.



The organizations expect to co-fund about four awards for each round of Cancer Grand Challenges, with each team being awarded about $25 million over five years. The National Cancer Institute anticipates that the initiative will support three rounds of awards.



"This new partnership leverages the expertise of the world’s leading funders of cancer research in a bold effort to identify and pursue innovative ideas that address major challenges in understanding cancer," said Norman E. Sharpless, MD, director of the National Cancer Institute.



