Moffitt Cancer Center partners with Nikon on imaging center

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center has opened a Nikon Center of Excellence, becoming the first standalone cancer center in the world to do so.

The imaging center will serve as a hub for high-end microscopy, imaging techniques and technology-driven research collaborations, according to a March 4 news release from Moffitt.

"Opening a Nikon Center of Excellence further strengthens our ability to leverage state-of-the-art imaging technology to deepen our understanding of cancer and accelerate the development of new therapies," Greg Sawyer, PhD, chair of Moffitt's bioengineering department said in the release.

The partnership with Nikon will provide Moffitt scientists with access to live-cell and super-resolution imaging platforms, with the aim of driving innovation in cancer treatments and diagnostics, the release said.