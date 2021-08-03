Memorial Sloan Kettering launches platform to connect with cancer patients in India

A new initiative remotely connects cancer patients in India to oncologists and clinical trials at New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Five details:

1. Through MSKCC India, cancer patients in India will have remote access to MSK oncologists, clinical trials, research and education, according to an Aug. 2 news release.

2. A physical location in Chennai, India, will serve as the program's central telemedicine hub to coordinate care with MSKCC specialists in New York.

3. Pathology diagnosis, radiology scan reviews, next-generation sequencing of a patient's tumor and treatment recommendations, as well as travel assistance to New York City will be offered through the program.

4. An oncologist from Memorial Sloan Kettering can provide video and written consultations, meet with patients virtually, and speak with a patient's local oncology provider about care plans through the new initiative.

5. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has partnered with iCliniq, a global telemedicine provider based in India, to launch the program.