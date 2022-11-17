Memorial Sloan Kettering appoints Dr. Lawrence Schwartz chair of radiology

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center appointed Lawrence Schwartz, MD, as chair of the department of radiology.

Dr. Schwartz will assume his role in early 2023, according to a Nov. 16 from Memorial Sloan Kettering. He is recognized for his work in novel imaging biomarkers in oncology.

Previously, Dr. Schwartz served as chair of the department of radiology at New York City-based Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and radiologist-in-chief at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.