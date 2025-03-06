MD Anderson to launch nurse academy

Elizabeth Gregerson -

Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will establish a nursing leadership academy as part of the center's Meyers Institute for Oncology Nursing with a $9 million gift from the F.W. Bert and Mae Dean Wheeler Foundation. 

The F W. Bert and Mae Dean Wheeler Nurse Leadership Academy will "train the next generation of oncology nurse leaders," according to a March 5 news release from MD Anderson. 

The academy's curriculum will be created in collaboration with MD Anderson's Leadership Institute with an emphasis on longitudinal learning, the release said.

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles