MD Anderson to launch nurse academy

Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will establish a nursing leadership academy as part of the center's Meyers Institute for Oncology Nursing with a $9 million gift from the F.W. Bert and Mae Dean Wheeler Foundation.

The F W. Bert and Mae Dean Wheeler Nurse Leadership Academy will "train the next generation of oncology nurse leaders," according to a March 5 news release from MD Anderson.

The academy's curriculum will be created in collaboration with MD Anderson's Leadership Institute with an emphasis on longitudinal learning, the release said.