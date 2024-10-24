MD Anderson to build $239M research facility

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will begin construction on its $239.2 million biosciences research facility Oct. 28, Chron reported Oct. 23.

The 281,254-square-foot facility will feature lab and office space and is expected to be complete by February 2028. The Houston-based system's existing maintenance and operations facility will be demolished to make way for the new project, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's.

The research facility is part of a capital improvement program and is designed to support preclinical research operations. The capital improvement program will also include renovations to two MD Anderson sites in West Houston and Northwest Houston, as well as a new five-story cancer care facility in Sugar Land.