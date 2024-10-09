MD Anderson joins global cancer initiative

Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has partnered with the Union for International Cancer Control to address breast and cervical cancer on a global scale.

MD Anderson has become a Women's Cancer Partner with UICC, which unites more than 1,100 organizations across the world focused on cancer prevention, treatment and care, according to an Oct. 8 news release from the center.



MD Anderson and UICC previously collaborated in the Asia-Pacific Regional Dialogue for women's cancers and the World Cancer Leaders' Summit, the release said.



Kathleen Schmeler, MD, associate vice president of global oncology at MD Anderson, was elected to serve on the UICC's 2024-2026 board of directors. Dr. Schmeler co-founded MD Anderson's International Gynecologic Cancer Society Global Fellowship in 2017, which aims to improve gynecologic oncology training worldwide.