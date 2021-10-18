MD Anderson faces ethics complaint over cancer trial

Transparimed, an advocacy group focused on clinical trial transparency, has filed an ethics complaint with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston over undisclosed results from a clinical trial completed in 2005.

The advocacy group announced it had filed the ethics complaint Oct. 14.

The trial at the center of the complaint began in 1998 and recently garnered attention when the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Healthcare, known as IQWiG, tried to evaluate whether a single treatment of stereotactic radiosurgery would prolong the life of patients with brain metastases.

The institute was unable to make a conclusion due to lack of available study data, despite the completion of a trial led by MD Anderson and a separate trial from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, it said in a Sept. 17 news release.

Both of the trials are marked as completed on clinicaltrials.gov, though results have not been uploaded or published in a scientific journal. When Transparimed inquired about the study results, MD Anderson said attempts to publish the results in a scientific journal failed. It did not say why the data was not posted on clinicaltrials.gov.

Transparimed's ethics complaint argues MD Anderson's failure to share its clinical trial results is a violation of the Declaration of Helsinki, which states researchers have a duty to make results from studies involving human participants publicly available. While the declaration was created by the World Medical Association and sets ethics rules for medical research, it does not have the ability to enforce its rules.

In 2007, the U.S. passed a federal law requiring trial sponsors to disclose results, though it only applies to trials completed after it was adopted.

MD Anderson shared the following statement with the advocacy group:

"MD Anderson believes in transparency and that the publication of our clinical trials data is important. We make every effort to comply with federal regulations, and we will continue efforts to complete data publication for our trials. In this instance, the data have not been accepted for publication despite multiple efforts and submissions by the [principal investigator.]"



Editor's note: MD Anderson did not return Becker's request for comment at the time of publication. This story will be updated as more information is made available