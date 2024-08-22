MD Anderson awarded $21.4M, set to launch 2 new facilities

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston was awarded nine grants from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, totaling more than $21.4 million.

MD Anderson will use the funding to build two new facilities as well as for recruitment and research, according to an Aug. 21 news release from the center.



$5.9 million will go toward the launch of two new core facilities at MD Anderson: the Advanced Spatial Genomics Core facility ($2,999,993) and the Texas Decision Science Core facility ($2,995,778).



The Advanced Spatial Genomics Core facility will work to connect pathology, cell biology and genomics to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment.



The Texas Decision Science Core facility will be a collaborative facility for MD Anderson's Decision Support Lab and institutions in the UTHealth Houston Clinical Translation Hub.



Since its inception, the CPRIT has awarded $645 million to MD Anderson, amounting to 18% of the nearly $3.6 billion the institute has awarded in total.