McLaren Proton Therapy Center set to be 1st to offer upright beam Leo treatment

Flint, Mich.-based McLaren Proton Therapy Center is set to become the first in the world to offer patients proton therapy with Leo Cancer Care's upright treatment technology, it said in an email to Becker's on July 5.

Leo Cancer Care will install two upright units at the center, with the first patients set to receive care within the next two years upon FDA clearance of the technology.

"The goal of Leo Cancer Care and McLaren Proton Therapy Center’s collaboration is to bring proton therapy to more patients, and we know there are clear advantages with proton therapy," said Stephen Towe, CEO of Leo Cancer Care.