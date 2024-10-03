Mayo Clinic's $9M cancer center expansion: 4 things to know

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has broken ground on a $9 million cancer center expansion at its New Prague, Minn., medical campus.
Here are four things to know about the expansion, according to an Oct. 2 news release from Mayo Clinic shared with Becker's:
- The project is the second phase of facility development and renovation at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.
- The expansion is expected to be completed in fall 2025.
- It will include a full-service oncology department, enhanced patient accommodations to support infection control, infusion therapy bays and geothermal heating and cooling.
- The first phase of the New Prague expansion, a $5 million operating room, was completed in January 2022 and introduced new surgical specialties to the campus.