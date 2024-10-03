Mayo Clinic's $9M cancer center expansion: 4 things to know

Elizabeth Gregerson -

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has broken ground on a $9 million cancer center expansion at its New Prague, Minn., medical campus.

Here are four things to know about the expansion, according to an Oct. 2 news release from Mayo Clinic shared with Becker's:

  1. The project is the second phase of facility development and renovation at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.

  2. The expansion is expected to be completed in fall 2025.

  3. It will include a full-service oncology department, enhanced patient accommodations to support infection control, infusion therapy bays and geothermal heating and cooling.

  4. The first phase of the New Prague expansion, a $5 million operating room, was completed in January 2022 and introduced new surgical specialties to the campus.

