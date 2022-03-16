Loma Linda U Cancer Center forms transplant, cell therapy division 

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Cancer Center has created a division of transplant and cellular therapy, the center said March 15.

The division will offer pediatric and adult services, including immune effector, cell and gene therapies and graft engineering. A transplant and cell therapy and "good manufacturing practice" laboratory is under construction at the center.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to enable a continuum of care for pediatric and adult patients and extend the latest, state-of-the-art transplant, immune effector cell and gene therapy to patients in the Inland Empire and beyond," stated Hisham Abdel-Azim, MD, the new division's head of transplant and cell therapy and professor of pediatrics, medicine and basic sciences at Loma Linda.