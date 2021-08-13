Lee Health names vice president of oncology

Debra Wilson, MSN, RN, has been named vice president of oncology at Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

Ms. Wilson previously served as associate vice president of oncology services for Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C. She also worked at Deaconess Health System in Evansville, Ind., for 19 years, five of which she served as the director of oncology services, an Aug. 12 press release said.

"Debra's vast experience in oncology and her ability to understand the clinical, operational and strategic components of this service line make her uniquely qualified and the perfect person to hold this position," said Kris Fay, Lee Health's chief officer of population health and physician services. "I have no doubt she will be an exceptional addition to Lee Health."